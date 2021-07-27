Footages from the bizarre incident showed Youness Baalla lean towards New Zealand’s David Nyika’s right ear trying to bite him

Fortunately for Nyika, he managed to pull out in time before his opponent could chomp down his ear

Nyika, who won the bout revealed he was surprised the referee missed the scene, revealing Baalla "did not get a full mouthful"

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

A heavyweight bout pitting Morocco's Youness Baalla and New Zealand's David Nyika was marked with bizarre scenes after the former attempted to bite the ear of his opponent.

Incidentally, David Nyika has previously been bitten on the chest during the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games. Photo by James Chance.

Source: Getty Images

It is understood the Tuesday, July 27, incident happened during a hold in round three when Baalla, who was making his Olympics debut lost his cool and tried to bite off his opponent's ear.

According to The Guardian, Nyika was fortunate enough to pull out in time before Baalla could chomp down on one of his most important body part.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!

The publication added Nyika did not face much trouble on his way to a comprehensive win as he has won the first rounds with ease.

For the better part of the fight staged at the Kokugikan Arena, Baalla had struggled to handle Nyika's pinpointed jab as he went on to lose 5-0.

The New York Post reports the intolerable action earned Baalla a disqualification, with Olympic officials ruling the Moroccan boxer had a clear intention of biting Nyika's face/ear.

Speaking of the incident, Nyika, a two-time Commonwealth Games gold medallist said he was shocked the referee had missed the scene.

“Did you see that? I don’t think the ref saw it. She was the closest one,” he revealed.

“He didn’t get a full mouthful. Luckily he had his mouthguard in and I was a bit sweaty. I don’t remember what I said to him but I gave him a little bit of a cheek," he added.

Incidentally, the 25-year-old has previously been bitten on the chest during the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games.

The incident rekindled memories of the infamous Mike Tyson bout with Evander Holyfield when the former world champion bit his opponent's ear during a 1997 fight.

PAY ATTENTION: Become a member of the leading sports Facebook group 'Naija Football Fan Zone'

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had earlier reported that Ahmed Hafnaoui is the biggest story of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics so far after he won the 400 metres freestyle swimming event at the Games, New York Post, Arab Times.

The 18-year-old had one of the worst times qualifying into the finals as he stunned other top athletes to win gold.

Hafnaoui who is relatively unknown in the winning world finished in a time of 3:43.36 and he could not believe his eyes.

Source: Legit