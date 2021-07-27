Pastors are known to come up with different means to driving home a sermon or getting the attention of the congregation

Pastor Bartholomew Orr had 'flown' in to give a sermon to his congregation to the hilarious reactions of many people

The United States pastor said his flying entry and sermon style was synonyms to how 'Jesus Christ's second coming' will be

Pastor Bartholomew Orr of the Brown Missionary Baptist Church in Southaven, Mississippi, United States became an instant social media celebrity following his grand entrance to church.

The pastor, in a YouTube video shared by Inside Edition, flew over the congregation to deliver a sermon.

The pastor's act caused a stir in church and on social media Photo Credit: Screengrabs from video shared by DailyMail

His act sure took the congregants by surprise with many finding it hilarious.

Why he arrived for the sermon that way

Pastor Bartholomew said the entrance style fit into the passage focus of the sermon, Daily Mail reports.

''The passage says to 'be patient for the Lord's coming is near' and it worked perfectly.

''Just as Christ's return is going to be unexpected, my flying in was unexpected.''

The cleric during the incident which happened in 2018 admonished the church members to be watchful as 'Jesus Christ second coming' would be just like he arrived the service - unexpected.

He said God orchestrated the grand arrival

Bartholomew who thought God orchestrated the whole act said the experience wasn't nerve-wrecking.

He however admitted that it wasn't a comfortable feeling preaching in the harness (the equipment that held him up in the air).

