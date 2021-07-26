Nnamdi Kanu, the embattled IPOB leader, has no other place to go than to remain at the DSS headquarters in Abuja

The recent fate of the southwest agitator was meted by the Federal High Court in Abuja on Monday, July 26

The court, however, ordered that Kanu will get access to his doctor for medical check-up, but he will not be free for all to visit him

Abuja - The leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, is to remain in the custody of the Department of State Service (DSS) till the next hearing.

This was the order of the Federal High Court in Abuja presided over by Justice Binta Nyako on Monday, July 26, Channels TV reports.

Kanu will have access to his doctor while he remains in DSS custody

However, following Kanu's request for media attention, Justice Nyako directed the DSS to grant access to the southeast agitator, The Independent added.

Uncertainty as DSS fails to produce Nnamdi Kanu in Abuja court, judge reacts

Earlier, officials of the DSS reportedly failed to produce Kanu at the Federal High Court in Abuja on Monday.

Kanu who is facing terrorism-related charges was scheduled to appear before Justice Binta Nyako for the continuation of his trial.

However, the prosecuting lawyer, Mohammed Abubakar, told the court that Kanu was not in court due to logistic reasons.

In response, the judge declared that the case could not proceed due to the absence of the IPOB leader.

On his part, Kanu’s lawyer, Ifeanyi Ejiofor, told the court that the life of his client was in danger.

Ejiofor explained that he had been unable to have access to his client for the past 10 days. Following his submission, the presiding judge made an order directing the DSS to grant Kanu access to his lawyers.

She then adjourned the case till October 21 but said the date could be brought back if the prosecution was able to obtain a fiat from the court’s chief judge to allow proceedings during the ongoing vacation of the court.

