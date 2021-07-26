Lionel Messi had a staggering year 2012 as the 25-year-old scored a total of 91 goals in that calendar year

A fan has however taken to social media to dissect and expose the claims as he suggested that the stats were overrated

In that year, Messi boke a 40-year record that had been set by by Germany and Bayern Munich striker Gerd Müller who scored 85 in a single year

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

A football fan has dissected and made an attempt to expose Lionel Messi’s stunning 91-goal year as he claimed it was not decisive in games, before branding the stats as "overrated", SPORTbible reports.

In 2012, a 25-year-old Lionel Messi grabbed 79 goals for Spanish club Barcelona and 12 for his national team Argentina in 69 games across one calendar year, Liverpool.com added.

He smashed the world record of 85 goals in a calendar year which was set by Germany and Bayern Munich striker Gerd Müller 40 years prior and picked up his fourth consecutive Ballon d'Or for his stellar performance over the annum.

Lionel Messi yet to renew contract at Barcelona. Photo: David Ramos

Source: Getty Images

Messi also registered 29 assists in the year in which he scored more goals than Borussia Dortmund, Paris Saint-Germain and Chelsea.

Countering the figures, @ZISPECIALONE_ claims the figures were cracked up to be and made a number points trying to play down the Argentine's achievements.

The user stated that Messi’s 13 goals in 12 Champions League games shows that he was only being carried by Andres Iniesta, Vaxi and Sergio Busquets.

Further claims say 78 out of 91 goals by the Argentine were scored inside the box, meaning they were all tap ins, while while 14 penalties is deemed to be "stat-padding".

'ZI' raised question marks over the teams that Messi scored a hatful of goals: Six against Bayer Leverkusen and four against Levante, Osasuna, Rayo Vallecano, Real Zaragoza, Real Betis and Espanyol.

Messi cooling off in Maimi

Meanwhile, Lionel Messi is not taking his summer holiday for granted as the Barcelona legend and his family unwind in a $200,000 a month mansion in Miami.

After all, the six-time Ballon d'Or winner current has no club to rush back to following the expiration of his deal with the Catalans at the start of this month.

The waterfront mansion is surrounded on all sides by crystal clear bay views according to GQ. It also sits on 8,202 square feet - big enough for a vacation space.

Chiellini and Bonucci battle for Messi shirt

Legit.ng earlier reported that Giorgio Chiellini and Leonardo Bonucci are inseparable and their combination on the pitch has brought outstanding results to their teams.

The combination in the heart of Italy's defence at Euro 2020 helped the Azzurri win their second European Championship title.

The two centre-backs once disagreed on who is to exchange shirts with one of the greatest players of all time, Lionel Messi.

Source: Legit