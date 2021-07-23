A woman's compassionate gesture has transformed the lives of families by changing their statuses from being homeless to house owners

Jessica Pearce, with support from her husband, first started by taking a homeless man off the street and paying a month's rent in a hotel room for him

Pearce then took it a step further by purchasing 4 houses and giving them to families who slept on the street

PAY ATTENTION: Legit.ng is on a mission to support vulnerable children of Calabar – join the initiative on Patreon, let’s change more lives together!

A woman has made house owners out of people who had previously taken street corners as their homes.

The lady who was formerly homeless got four houses for four families who slept on the streets of Melbourne, Understanding Compassion reports.

The lady was touched by the number of homeless persons that littered the streets Photo Credit: Anadolu Agency, Understanding Compassion

Source: Getty Images

Jessica Pearce was touched by the growing number of persons who sleep on the streets and sought to make an impact.

She and her husband had reached out to some of the affected families during last Christmas to get a first-hand feeler of what it was like.

The couple started their kind act with a man whose kids were with his former partner because he was homeless.

They not only moved him to a hotel room for two nights but ensured he stayed there for a month.

Jessica who was still hungry to carry out more kind acts located and bought 4 homes in low-cost areas and offered them for free to four families to reside in.

Jessica was sent packing by her parents at 15

Understanding Compassion reports that Jessica was sent packing by her parents at the age of 15. It wasn't clear why her parents took such an action.

A homeless 15-year-old Jessica got a place to stay thanks to a maths teacher at that time and many years later, this experience would form the backdrop of her kind acts.

Presently, she is partnering with agencies to extend housing kindness to as many homeless persons as possible.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!

Kind man gifts homeless single father N411k, pays hotel room for a week for him

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a kind man had bought a homeless single father hotel room for a week.

In a video seen on Leon's YouTube page, the surprised single dad was moved to tears at the TV host's kind gesture and appreciated him.

An overjoyed James said as he hugged Leon:

"Man you gotta be freakin kidding me man…. thank you so much man… I appreciate it man…”

The kind man had also given the single dad $1,000 (N411,480).

Source: Legit.ng News