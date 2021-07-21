Young M.A has refuted claims she is pregnant, noting even if she were to have a baby, she would not be pregnant

The rumours went rife after she appeared in an interview where she confirmed she wants to get married and have two babies

The New York artist noted she would like to have a boy first who would then protect his little sister

US rapper Young M.A has quashed rumours about her being pregnant after disclosing she wanted to have kids.

Young M.A is looking forward to having a family. Photo: youngma.

Source: Instagram

In an interview with Headkrack on Dish Nation, M.A disclosed that she was looking forward to getting married and having kids.

Asked how many kids she wanted, the rapper confirmed two, a boy first and then a girl after, so that the boy would take care of her small sister.

"I tell my girl this, I said I rather a boy first because he's gonna be the one taking care of his little sister, because that is how I was with my big brother RIP," she said and glimpsed at her girlfriend.

Rumours M.A is preggers

After the interview, the rapper trended worldwide, with many wondering if she was already pregnant.

Many shared memes aiming a dig at the rapper, known for her masculine energy, and she responded, noting she would not be the one to carry the kids.

Through her Instagram, she noted her lover would be the one to carry their kids, adding that is why she looked at her during the interview.

She added:

"Y'all bored lol, but I get it. Sell your stories and we are working on one now."

