Actress Tonto Dikeh was among several Nigerians who expressed concern for crossdresser James Brown after he shared an update about his health

The actress took to his comment section wishing him well and even went as far as requesting for his mobile contact

However, Tonto’s gesture stirred mixed reactiosn from social media users with some of them making reference to her estranged bestie, Bobrisky

It appears Nollywood actress Tonto Dikeh has a strong liking for crossdressers as she is now showing support for James Brown in the wake of her fall-out with ex-bestie, Bobrisky.

Just recently, Brown shared a video from the sickbed on his Instagram page while urging members of the online community to pray for him.

Actress Tonto Dikeh shows concern for sick crossdresser James Brown. Photo: @wf_jamesbrown/@tontolet/@bobrisky222

The effeminate celebrity also noted that people should celebrate him now that he’s still alive. His post read:

"Celebrate and Appreciate Me now that am alive … Still recovering Pray for Princess of Africa."

Watch the video below:

Tonto Dikeh reacts

Interestingly, Nollywood’s Tonto Dikeh was among those spotted in the comment section with comforting words for the young man.

Tonto prayed for him to get well soon while asking the crossdresser to also send his mobile contact to her. The actress didn’t fail to let Brown know that she is a huge fan.

She wrote:

"GET WELL SOON HONEY..Send me your no. If that’s ok with you.. Imma huge FAN."

Reactions greet Tonto Dikeh’s response

In a twist of event, social media users who came across Tonto’s comment couldn’t help but make reference to her ex-bestie, Bobrisky.

Read comments sighted below:

kentino_fabrics said:

"Ahhh bob go mad when shim see this one"

kumis_cuisine said:

"she’s petty forget her new maturity that pettiness is still intact nice !!"

aishasharon_ng said:

"Looks like tonto what’s to get back at bob."

officialtoniagold said:

"Bob is coming for una."

andyblayz said:

"Wait! Is this some sort of rebound ? I wish she would stay off these supposed crossdressers."

Actress Ifunanya reacts to Tonto, Bobrisky feud

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Nollywood actress, Ifunanya Igwe, reacted to the ongoing social media drama between former besties, Bobrisky and Tonto Dikeh.

Bobrisky had taken to his page to share distasteful details about his former friend as he claimed Tonto owed him N5 million.

This led to Igwe wondering what loyalty means between friends as she wondered why they spill each other’s secrets once things go bad.

