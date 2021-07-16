Former governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Charles Soludo, has been asked to appear before an Abuja area court

The order was issued on Thursday, July 15, over a criminal complaint brought before it by one Oliver Bitrus against Soludo

Soludo is the standard-bearer of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) for the forthcoming Anambra governorship election

FCT, Abuja - The Upper Area Court Zuba in Abuja has issued a criminal summons against the former governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Charles Soludo, over a criminal complaint brought before it by one Oliver Bitrus.

The Punch reports that Soludo, who is a factional candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), was said to have abused office and breached the Code of Conduct for public officers while he held office as the CBN governor between May 29, 2004, and May 29, 2009.

An Abuja court has issued criminal summons against the ex-CBN governor, Charles Soludo. Credit: Charles Soludo.

Legi.ng gathered that Bitrus alleged that between the period Soludo held office as a public officer, he flagrantly breached the Code of Conduct by buying or acquiring an interest in a property known and described as No. 50 Brondesbury Park, London, NW6 7AT, United Kingdom.

Soludo was accused of acquiring property by proxy

According to the report, he also alleged that the property was acquired using a proxy known as Universal Energy Company Limited and that the purchase price £2,150,000 was paid in a single tranche on October 20, 2006, which was not fairly attributable to his income as the Governor of CBN at the material time.

The Sun also reports that Bitrus claimed that the property was bought or acquired using a proxy and/or nominee company known as Universal Energy Company Limited, adding that the investigation revealed it was incorporated in the Isle of Man; and now used to round-trip public funds for the purchase.

He maintained that the purchase price of £2,150,000 was paid on October 20, 2006, in a single tranche, which sum was not fairly attributable to his income as the governor of the CBN at the material time.

