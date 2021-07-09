Willie Obiano, the governor of Anambra state, is optimistic that the ruling APGA would retain the state after his tenure

The party has chosen Charles Soludo, a former governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) as its governorship candidate

Obiano noted that the main opposition parties in the state have accepted defeat even before the conduct of the election

Awka, Anambra - Governor Willie Obiano of Anambra state has passed a verdict on the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the All Progressives Congress (APC) ahead of the forthcoming governorship election in the state.

The News reports that the governor said the two leading opposition political parties in Anambra have already given up on the November 6 gubernatorial election in the state.

Obiano argued that the parties have practically conceded victory to the ruling All progressives Grand Alliance (APGA).

APGA is winning the Anambra governorship election easily

Governor Obiano said the PDP and the APC gave up participation in the poll the moment APGA nominated a former governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Chukwuma Charles Soludo, as its standard-bearer.

He said:

“The PDP and APC are in such low spirits and disarray now that they cannot choose running mates two weeks after they held their controversial congresses where the PDP, which held two parallel congresses, chose two candidates from the same local government area to fly its flag.

"And the APC announced the result of an election in which not one single person, not even Senator Chris Ngige, the party’s leader in the state who is also the minister of labour and productivity, saw the electoral materials, let alone allowed to vote.”

It is game over for the opposition

Vanguard also reports that Obiano noted that everyone in the state knows that the game is over for the PDP, adding that there is no point wasting their time and resources.

He added:

“As though the situation was not bad enough for the PDP, another group in the party went public to attack my predecessor, vowing to resist with every fibre in its muscle the ongoing spirited attempt to impose a deputy governorship candidate on its faction.”

