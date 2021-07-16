A female student who had marked her university signing out rocking a controversial shirt may be in for some trouble

The lady had gone viral on social media some days ago after she was captured on video rocking a shirt that reads 'aggressive malpractice brought me this far'

The management of UNIBEN has consequently formed a committee which will investigate all the results of the lady

PAY ATTENTION: Legit.ng is on a mission to support vulnerable children of Calabar – join the initiative on Patreon, let’s change more lives together!

A lady who recently finished her final exams may be in hot soup with her university.

This is as the lady identified as Peace Ufuoma from the department of microbiology went viral on social media some days ago after she had worn an 'aggressive malpractice brought me this far' shirt during her signing out celebration.

The lady had celebrated her graduation with the controversial shirt Photo Credit: en.wikipedia.org, Instagram/@instablog9ja

Source: UGC

Concluding a meeting held on Thursday, July 15, the management of the University of Benin, Benin City (UNIBEN) has begun investigating all the results of the lady.

A copy of the university memo confirming this move, as shared by @instablog9ja on Instagram, stated that the meeting was held on Tuesday, July 13.

Social media users knock the lady

@ladyque_1 said:

"I saw it coming. Everything no be cruise."

@amyshine0 wrote:

"In your next life, have sense. Be mindful of what you say. Oluku."

@bitcoin_chief commented:

"See why one should be careful what you put out here. She don use her hand call wahala."

@yeshua_myguide11 reacted:

"This one looks like she spent 75 percent of her entire university years inside different lecturers office studying."

@childrenz_shoes_planet thought:

"You see, no be everything be cruise.. just to trend on social media."

@wani_x stated:

"She deserves. Very silly babe. You still Dey the school. You let your village people use you to show their powers. You no fit wait to comot."

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!

University sacks sex-for-grades lecturers

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian university had sacked some of its lecturers.

The sacked lecturers were said to have been involved in a sex-for-grades scandal.

In a statement posted on UNILAG's website, the university said their dismissal followed the BBC report and findings of its Senate committee constituted to probe the matter.

Legit.ng gathered that the immediate sack of the lecturers was approved by the governing council of the institution at its meeting which held on Monday, May 31.

Source: Legit