PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Hundreds of residents in Kano state topped out to President Muhammadu Buhari during his official visit to the state on Thursday, July 15.

Buhari Sallau, the personal assistant to the president on broadcast media, shared a video via Facebook depicting residents cheering the president in Kano.

Video emerges as massive crowd troop out to welcome President Buhari in Kano

Source: Facebook

He described Kano as the largest political base of President Muhammadu Buhari.

The presidential aide disclosed that during his trip, Buhari officially commissioned Dangi bridge/underpass at Zoo Road.

Bashir Ahmad, the personal assistant to the president digital and new media disclosed in a Facebook post that Buhari also attended the official groundbreaking ceremony of the construction of Kano - Kaduna standard gauge at the Zawaciki, Railway Station in Dawakin Kudu local government, Kano State.

He stated that the transportation minister, Rotimi Amaechi, during a speech at the event said the Kano Railway Mega Station will be the biggest railway station in Nigeria.

The president also paid homage to the Emir of Kano, Aminu Ado Bayero, at his palace.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read the best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

Source: Legit