A group in Kano state is pushing for a joint Tinubu/Ganduje ticket ahead of the 2023 presidential election

According to the group, both politicians are the best option for Nigeria in the next general elections

The group's coordinator also vowed that they will work towards ensuring that the duo clinch the APC joint ticket ahead of 2023

Kano - A leading politician in Kano and the state coordinator of Tinubu Peoples Network (TPN), Muhammad Tajo Nagoda has declared that there is no better candidate for the 2023 presidential election than the national leader of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The politician made the comment during an exclusive interview with The Vanguard newspapers published on Sunday, June 27.

The Tinubu Peoples Network wants Governor Ganduje and Asiwaju Tinubu to contest on a joint ticket in 2023. Photo credit: Tinubu Peoples Network

A call for Tinubu/Ganduje joint ticket

He also called on Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano state to accept to run as Tinubu's running mate in the 2023 presidential election.

Tajo described Tinubu as what Nigerians need at the moment, considering the current problems bedevilling the country especially the sectional and tribal sentiments aggravating into calls for division.

He stated that Tinubu has good political antecedents judging by the way he enhanced and set Lagos state on the path of perpetual development as a megacity in Nigeria when he served as its governor.

He further described him as a true Nigerian who led by example when he appointed people into his cabinet even from other states and was able to promote peace and harmony in Lagos despite its metropolitan nature.

His words:

“To us at TPN here in Kano, we believe that there is a need for a proper choice of leader for Nigeria in 2023, a leader with the ability to articulate and adhere to and advocate for peaceful democracy in a turbulent political atmosphere.

“We need a patriotic Nigerian with vision and commitment to developmental goals, a leader that has set an exemplary benchmark in the task of building a nation.

“To us here the best leader for Nigeria in 2023 is none but Alhaji Bola Ahmad Tinubu. We here in the north especially have no better candidate than him.”

Defending his call on governor Ganduje to accept to be the running mate of Tinubu, Tajo dismissed as a misconception for Nigerians to be considering issues like tribe and religion, as against good records and capacity to deliver in politics.

A traditional endorsement of the Tinubu presidency

On Saturday, June 26, the Guardian newspapers reported that the Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Saliu Adetunji, has endorsed the idea of Tinubu vying for the Nigerian presidency in 2023.

According to the report, the Olubadan expressed his support while receiving members of the Tinubu Vanguard, a support group for the former Lagos state governor.

Olubadan described Tinubu as a good man, adding that his stewardship as president would consolidate on the progressive agenda of the APC and propel Nigeria to the path of economic prosperity and sustainable development.

In a related development, a former minister of works, Dayo Adeyeye, has argued that the fact that the southwest zone has produced the president in the past won’t stop it from clinching the presidential ticket if the APC zoned the 2023 ticket to the south.

Adeyeye made the statement in Ado Ekiti on Tuesday, June 15, during the official launching of the South West Agenda 2023, a political platform rooting for the presidential aspiration of the Tinubu.

The ex-minister stated that Tinubu remains the right man to succeed President Buhari.

Similarly, Olabiyi Durojaiye, a former presidential aspirant and senator in the fourth republic, has stated that Tinubu is a formidable politician experienced to lead Nigeria.

The former senator, however, said that the country must be stable before talking of the next general election.

He further stated that the federal government must ensure there is a constitution that is workable and acceptable to the people.

