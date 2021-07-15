FCT, Abuja - The disagreements over the amendment of section 52(3) of the electoral act amendment bill, which deals with electronic transmission of results, plunged the Senate into a rowdy session on Thursday, July 15.

Channels TV reported that the uproar began after a resolution was made to amend section 52 (3) by removing the powers of INEC to determine the use of electronic transmission of results.

The controversial amendment provided that INEC may consider electronic transmission so far the national network coverage is adjudged to be adequate and secure by Nigeria Communication Commission and approved by the National Assembly.

The Nation newspaper reported that the new amendment, which was sought by Senator Sabi Abdullahi from Niger state and seconded by Senator Ali Ndume.

The controversial amendment caused a sharp disagreement in the Senate after the Senate President, Ahmed Lawan put the amends sought by Abdullahi to voice vote and he ruled in favour of the Niger Senator.

Lawan’s action further fueled the anger of many senators, mostly from the southern part of the country and this led to a stalemate that lasted over 20 minutes.

The development forced the Senate President to call for a closed session

