Veteran rapper Ruggedman and media personality Rosemary Afuwape have gotten members of the online community talking

This followed a series of photo posts shared by Rosemary and a caption in which she described herself as the rapper’s ‘ice cream’

Fan, colleagues flooded the comment section to cheer the two and drop remarks about the pictures shared

Reality TV star Rosemary Afuwape and veteran rapper Ruggedman seem to be an item as suggested by the former’s recent Instagram post.

Rosemary flooded her page with pictures she took with Ruggedman on the set of the Celebrity Come Build reality show.

Rosemary Afuwape, Ruggedman stir dating rumours. Photo: @officialrosie

Source: Instagram

Two of the pictures captured Ruggedman behind Rosemary with one of his hands positioned around her waist.

In the caption that followed, she described herself as the rap star’s ‘ice cream’. Her caption read:

"You smile and glow when he tells you what you need to hear before going to site."@ruggedybaba your ice-cream appreciates you."

See her post below:

Fans, colleagues react to Rosemary, Ruggedman’s photos

Upon sharing the post, fans and colleagues in the industry were seen in the comment section cheering the two.

Read what some of them had to say below:

official_mercyeke said:

"My own people."

nkechiblessingsunday said:

"Awwwww GOD WHEN under my nose ooo chineke."

lab4177 said:

"Awww, in the site of the love birds is joy, love and glow!!!"

el_fatty_fashion_design said:

"I can't express my joy right now ! U guy's have made my night, and u both deserve each other, lot's of love."

lab4177 said:

"I’m enjoying this love story, chai see glow and smile."

