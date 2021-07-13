Gianluigi Donnarumma was Italy's match hero during their Euro 2020 triumph over England at the Wembley Stadium

The Italian keeper made three crucial saves during the tie's penalty shootouts to deny England a glimpse of the title

Despite saving Bukayo Saka's decisive spot-kick, Donnarumma left everyone stunned as he did not celebrate

The 22-year-old was crowned Euro 2020 Player of the Tournament for his role in Italy's triumph

Italy goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma has opened up on why he did not celebrate after saving Bukayo Saka's crucial penalty during the Euro 2020 final at Wembley Stadium.

The Italian keeper made crucial saves during the tie's penalty shootouts to deny England the title. Photo by Paul ELLIS.

Source: Getty Images

Donnarrumma was Italy's match hero during the thrilling encounter played on Sunday, July 11, with his crucial saves helping his side secure the title.

With both teams missing two spot-kicks, it fell on Saka to take the final one which was crucial for the outcome of the tie.

However, the Arsenal youngster saw his effort pawed away by Donnarrumma to ensure the continental title head to Rome.

But instead of breaking into wild celebration after sealing Italy's win, Donnarrumma quietly and calmly walked off before his teammates mobbing him midway.

Why Donnarumma actually refused to celebrate

Many fans mistook Donnarrumma's demeanor as a sign of sportsmanship, but the shot-stopper has come out to reveal he did not realise the shootout was over.

According to the 22-year-old, he thought his side still had one more penalty to take in order to secure the title.

"I didn’t celebrate because I didn’t realise we had won," he told Sky Sport Italia on Monday, July 12.

Metro UK reports his non-celebration also confused a section of fans who briefly did not celebrate as they thought the shootout was not over.

What's next for the Italian shot-stopper

Donnarrumma, who was on the radar of a number of Premier League clubs recently dumped AC Milan for a move to Paris Saint-Germain.

His impressive performances during the Euros saw him crowned Player of the Tournament.

