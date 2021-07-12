Cristiano Ronaldo topped the goalscoring charts of the Euro 2020 for the better part of the tournament

The Portuguese talisman scored five goals and bagged an assist in four of his country's matches

Raheem Sterling and Harry Kane were among the players who were in the run for the Golden Boot award

Despite Portugal's early exit from the Euro 2020, Cristiano Ronaldo will not be heading home empty-handed.

Ronaldo's recent accolade came only days after his arch-rival Lionel Messi also carted home the award during the Copa America. Photo: Getty Images.

This is after the Juventus star crowned winner of the tournament's Golden Boot award following his impressive goalscoring record.

Ronaldo found the back of the net five times in four matches that Portugal played before they were bundled out in the round of 16.

The 36-year-old remained at the summit of the goalscoring charts through the tournament, with only Harry Kane and Raheem Sterling coming close.

Patrick Schick of the Czech Republic also came close to winning the award having also scored a similar number of goals as Ronaldo's.

However, Ronaldo boasts of an assist and bagged the prestigious award due to UEFA's criteria in handing out the prize.

Four of the Portuguese star's goals during the competition came from the penalty spot, with his only goal from open play coming during their 4-2 defeat to Germany.

And with Sterling and Kane failing to find the of the net during England's Euro final defeat to Italy, Ronaldo had to be crowned winner of the award.

Messi wins Copa America Golden Boot

Ronaldo's recent accolade came only days after his arch-rival Lionel Messi also carted home the award during the Copa America.

The six-time Ballon d'Or winner scored four goals and bagged an impressive five assists as he helped Argentina win the title.

Lionel Scaloni's men stunned hosts Brazil by a solitary goal to lift the continental title, with PSG ace Angel Di Maria doing the honours with a beautiful chipped volley in the first half of the encounter.

