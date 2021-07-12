Controversial Nigerian media personality, Shade Ladipo, recently shared her interesting take on the deaths of two industry people

Ladipo reacted to veteran singer, Sound Sultan’s death as well as Davido’s PA, Obama DMW’s demise

According to her, people can live a violent life or the best life but when it’s their time to die, it is their time

Internet users however had interesting reactions to Ladipo’s take on the deaths and shared their thoughts online

Popular media personality, Shade Ladipo, recently joined thousands of Nigerians to mourn the death of veteran singer, Sound Sultan, on social media.

Olanrewaju Fasasi aka Sound Sultan died on July 11 after a long battle with throat cancer and his demise led to nationwide mourning.

However, Ladipo also made mention of top singer, Davido’s PA, Obama DMW’s recent death as she compared his lifestyle with that of Sound Sultan.

In a post shared on her Instagram story, Ladipo said that she was thinking of the deaths of both men and the differences in their lifestyle.

According to her, a person can live a violent life and a person can also live the best life. However, when it is their time to die, nothing can stop it.

Not ending her note there, the media personality prayed for the heroes and villains to rest in peace.

See a screenshot below:

Nigerians react

The media personality's post soon went viral on social media and Nigerians reacted to it. A number of people seemed to have trouble with her message. Read some of their reactions below:

Tbellz07:

"As usual, she stylishly insinuated that 44 lived a violent life. Truth is that if indeed he was a violent person,he wouldn't possibly get the amount of love he got. Sometimes,just make your points without sounding like AWON IYA OSHORONGA."

Thecheflin:

"What kind of message is this bayi ."

Realbass.og:

"You juxtaposed their lives already and in same sentence you using "Violent life" and "good life", so which one of 44 and sultan lived a violent life? Sometimes in the quest to have an opinion we pass off insensitive comments, you dont say everything In your skull, this girl is too garrulous."

Hibrosamani:

"Well the message she is passing is clear but the word “violent” is too much to describe Obama,he isn’t violent but rugged... RIP to the dead."

Jesse_dice:

"So who is the vallian? People will just be saying nonsense."

Ope_starr:

"Who lived a violent life. Who is a villain now. Must people always use people’s death for motivational talks ‍♀️ Death doesn’t need any motivational speaker."

Nawa o.

Photos and videos as Sound Sultan is buried in US

The singer reportedly died in the US and a burial service was conducted for him in New Jersey.

Singer Lamboginny did an Instagram live showing the burial ceremony of the late musician. Sound Sultan was buried at a cemetery in New Jersey, US.

The family of the late singer, his friends, and singer Olamide were spotted dressed in black outfits as they mourn Sultan's sudden passing.

The singer's wife, Farida was completely heartbroken as she witnessed the burial of her loving husband. The mother of three was spotted between two women who held her arms as she looked on.

