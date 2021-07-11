The Federal High Court in Abuja has been asked to slash the allowances of President Buhari, governors and some other political office holders

According to SERAP, this would help reduce the pay disparity between political office holders and judicial officers

Also, the group is asking for the upward review of salaries and allowances and condition of service of judges

Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has asked called for the downward review of President Buhari's salary including Vice President Osinbajo, governors among top political officeholders.

Specifically, the group in a post on Facebook asked the court to order relevant agencies to perform their statutory functions and slash the jumbo pay for these high-ranking political office-holders.

SERAP has asked the federal high court in Abuja to slash jumbo allowances for Buhari, govs, NASS members. Photo: Femi Adesina

The group believes that this would reduce the unfair pay disparity between political officer holders and judicial officers among other things.

