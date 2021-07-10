An ex-student of Government Girls Secondary School, Chibok in Borno state, who escaped from Boko Haram captivity has graduated

Adamawa - Mary Katambi, one of the abducted Chibok girls to escape Boko Haram captivity on Saturday, July 10, graduated from the American University of Nigeria, Yola, Adamawa state.

The photos from the graduation ceremony were shared on Facebook by former Vice President Atiku Abubakar.

Mary who was one of the 276 Chibok girls kidnapped by the terror group in 2014 graduated with a degree in accounting.

Though she was the last Chibok girl to escape Boko Haram, Mary defied the group’s extremist ideology and finished her schooling.

Mary achieved the degree seven years after the unforgettable incident. Nigerians soon flooded the comment section of the Facebook post to share their thoughts.

Patience David wrote:

"Congratulations Mary K. We are proud of you. And this certificate will take you to places."

Uzoebo Uzoma wrote:

"Congratulations to her."

Abigail Dauda wrote:

"Congratulations to her and all of us at the American University of Nigeria are super proud of your contribution to education."

Akpa Williams wrote:

"Congratulations to her and thank God so much for the protection from the hand of Boko Haram. May God bless you for your support."

Saeed Abubakar Ofr wrote:

"Congratulations more win and thank u Atiku the wazirin of all."

Maradesa Sunday Adebare wrote:

"Worth to cellebrate, congratulations."

2 Chibok girls graduate from top university in US

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that two Chibok girls identified as Joy and Lydia have graduated from Southeastern University in Florida.

The photos were shared by a social media user who said hearing Lydia lay out her ambitious future plans is an absolute joy.

He said:

"Thrilled watching two of the Chibok girls, Joy and Lydia, graduate from Florida Uni. America has restored that which the Nigerian Moloch sought to claim."

Source: Legit