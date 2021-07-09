The case between a businesswoman and a former governor of Imo state, Ikedi Ohakim has taken a new twist

The case which has been ongoing since last year has had many twists and turns between both parties

The latest turn of events is that the Nigeria Police Force claiming that Amuchienwa lied in her petition against Ohakim

FCT, Abuja - The Inspector-General of Police (IGP) has filed charges against one Chinyere Amuchienwa for allegedly lying against a former governor of Imo state, Ikedi Ohakim.

The IGP had preferred a five-count charge against Ohakim, following a petition by Amuchienwa who accused the former governor of harassment.

Former Governor Ohakim was exonerated by the police concerning a petition in the ongoing case. Photo credit: Ikedi Ohakim

A new twist to the case against Ex-Governor Ohakim

The Cable newspaper, however, reports that in a new charge, the police accused Amuchienwa of providing false information in her petition against Ohakim.

Meanwhile, the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja, on Thursday, July 8 fixed Monday, September 27 to decide on the application brought before it by the Office of the AGF and minister of justice to take over a case against Ohakim.

According to the Punch newspaper, when the matter came up before Justice Taiwo Taiwo, a lawyer from the AGF’s office, Bagudu Sani, informed the court that the police had transferred the case file to the office after filing a notice of discontinuance.

Sani also told the court that the office of the AGF had filed an affidavit of compliance to that effect.

Case against former governor prosecuted by federal government

Legit.ng had earlier reported that the AGF Abubakar Malami, SAN, on Thursday, March 18 took over the case file of Ohakim on behalf of the federal government.

The case against Ohakim has been on for a while and many say it is a stain on his political career.

Others say such a case will work against the former governor if he decides to contest for any political office in his home state.

Ohakim had been tipped to return to politics in 2023 but political analysts say the ongoing case will be a clog in the wheel of his political progress.

Recall that last year, the police instituted a probe into the fight between Ohakim and Amuchienwa.

Amuchienwa had then, among other things, accused the former governor of defrauding her.

Ohakim, however, said he did not defraud Amuchienwa of N500 million nor did he purchase any goods from her.

