An old video of late former president Shehu Shagari has stirred massive reactions on social media after it was shared by Jaafar Jaafar

In the video, Shagari could be seen lighting and smoking a cigarette when Prime Minister Tafawa Balewa was addressing an audience

Many people couldn't believe their eyes, saying Shagari had guts to be smoking when an audience was being addressed

Others said there was nothing wrong in what Shagari did as it wasn't a bad thing to smoke in public back in the day

An old video of late former president Shehu Shagari lighting a cigarette when Prime Minister Tafawa Balewa was addressing an audience in the 1960s has emerged on social media.

In the video that was shared on Facebook by Jaafar Jaafar, Balewa addressed the audience on racial discrimination as he was flanked by two men, while Shagari and two others sat at the back row.

Sharing the video, Jaafar wrote:

"See guts!

"The late former President Shehu Shagari (left, back row) lit up a cigarette while the Prime Minister Tafawa Balewa was addressing an audience in the 60s."

Many react to the video

Bamaiyi An'iko Dabai said:

"In those days, it was not wrong and as you can see nobody cares about it."

Umar Dansuleiman II commented:

"That was an act of indiscipline and irresponsible behaviour not a guts.....A responsible person is mindful of the rights of others within the public space...."

Maniru Ibrahim Dantitti wrote:

"May Allah have mercy on him. May Allah grant him Aljannatul firdaus."

Umar Usman said:

"Cigarettes smoking during a briefing was never a big deal doz days, try nd watch all Ojukwu’s interviews u will see him smoking on camera while granting interviews."

Saleem Ahmed Imam said:

"Very embarrassing and indiscipline."

