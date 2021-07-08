An interesting video of rapper Zlatan Ibile and his friend, Rahman Jago, has surfaced on social media

The video clip captured the two inside a car with Rahman Jago counting a massive bundle of dollar bills

This was followed by Zlatan teasing his friend and noting that he was employed to count his money

Fans on social media found the video hilarious and had different things to say in the comment section

PAY ATTENTION: Legit.ng is on a mission to support vulnerable children of Calabar – join the initiative on Patreon, let’s change more lives together!

Rapper Zlatan Ibile and his close friend Rahman Jago recently got members of the internet community talking after a video of them surfaced online.

The video which was first shared by the indigenous rapper on his official Snapchat page captured the moment his friend was counting a massive bundle of dollars as they headed out.

Rapper Zlatan trolls friend Rahman Jago in funny video. Photo: @zlatan_ibile/@rahman_jago

Source: Instagram

Zlatan filmed his friend on camera and he couldn’t help but use the opportunity to also throw a jab at him.

The Zanku crooner teasingly noted that he employed Rahman to count his money. This was followed by the rapper’s friend firing back and stating that he doesn’t have the financial capacity to pay his salary.

Watch the funny video below:

Pay Attention: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Zlatan, Rahaman Jago get fans talking online

The display between the two friends elicited mixed reactions from their fans on social media. Read what some of them had to say below:

hes__black said:

"Rahman wey get money pass zlatan."

moreni_keji_mi said:

"Zlatan say calm down wetin Dey worry you you don Dey reason plenty plenty."

deejaykukilion said:

"I’m the type of friends that can knock you for no reason."

rilewa411 said:

"Around five million Naira o."

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!

Zlatan shares epic throwback with childhood friend Oladips

Some months ago, Legit.ng reported that the Lagos Anthem crooner took to social media and announced his project with his longtime friend, Oladips.

The rap musician announced the music project by recalling moments when they were still struggling as singers. He also posted photos of their time together when they were still young.

The friends' song together, Mainland To Island, was released on Friday, March 5.

Source: Legit