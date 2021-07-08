Popular American comedian and actor Michael Blackson has got himself a brand new house in Accra

Blackson showed off the plush house, which is located at Trasacco Valley near East Legon, in a new video

The entertainer with a thriving career in Hollywood was born in Ghana to a Ghanaian father some 42 years ago

American actor and comedian of Ghanaian descent Michael Blackson has been visiting Ghana regularly in the past few months.

It looks like he wants a more permanent stay in the country and has acquired a new house for that purpose.

Blackson recently bought a beautiful house in Accra. The house is located at Trasacco Valley in the East Legon area.

Impressed with the deal he got, the actor took to social media to share a video of the house and recommend his realtor to others.

The video sighted by Legit.ng on Blackson's Instagram page shows the house to be an all-white building with black trims (windows and glazing).

The building boasts a beautiful swimming pool and beautiful interior as shown in the short video.

Who is Michael Blackson?

The actor and comedian was born in Ghana on November 28, 1972, to a Ghanaian father Kwaku-Nsia Adom Bediako.

His family moved from Ghana to Liberia and relocated to the United States when he was about 13 years old.

Blackson began his comedy career as a teenager in 1989 but gained more prominence in the mid-2000s with the release of his comedy sketch CD entitled Modasucka: Welcome to America.

More recently, he was featured in the Coming 2 America sequel.

