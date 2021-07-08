South Africa's former president, Jacob Zuma, has been admitted to Estcourt Correctional Centre in his home province

Zuma was faced with a possible arrest by police if he had refused to comply with the Constitutional Court judgment

The former president had attempted to challenge the 15-month jail term handed to him for contempt of court

In compliance with a court ruling, a former South African former president, Jacob Zuma, has turned himself in to police to begin a 15 months jail sentence.

Reuters reported that the police spokesperson Lirandzu Themba, confirmed in a statement on Wednesday, July 7, that Zuma was already in police custody.

Jacob Zuma addresses his supporters outside his house on July 4, 2021, in Nkandla, South Africa. Photo: Mlungisi Louw

Source: Getty Images

The Constitutional Court had handed Zuma the jail term after he failed to attend a corruption inquiry.

The sentencing sparked an unprecedented legal drama in South Africa, which has never seen a former president jailed before.

Zuma, who initially refused to hand himself in, later rescinded his decision. Police had warned that they were prepared to arrest him if he did not hand himself in.

Zema in Estcourt Correctional Center

CNN reported that the Department of Correctional Services disclosed that the former president was admitted to the Estcourt Correctional Center near his home in KwaZulu-Natal province

The BBC reported that his daughter, Dudu Zuma-Sambudla, later wrote on social media that her father was "en route [to the jail] and he is still in high spirits".

Zuma's decision to hand himself to the police ended days of intense speculation over whether he would comply with the court's judgment.

The former president has been accused of involvement in corruption during his time as president - a charge which he has repeatedly denied.

