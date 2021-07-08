Darius Ishaku, the governor of Taraba state, has advised the federal government to restructure the National Youth Service Corps scheme

The governor explained that the scheme should be adjusted to reflect the current security challenges in parts of the country

NYSC was is a program set up by the Nigerian government to involve Nigerian graduates in nation-building

Jalingo, Taraba state - The Taraba state governor, Darius Ishaku, has advised the federal government to allow corps members undergo military training to enable them carry guns to defend themselves.

The Cable reported that Ishaku gave the advice during a programme on Channels Television on Wednesday, July 7.

Governor Darius Ishaku raised concerns over insecurity in the country. Photo: Darius Ishaku

He recommended that the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) scheme should be extended to a two-year programme to allow the chance for compulsory military training.

Ishaku said:

“If you leave me, the NYSC, I will say it should be two years — one year for compulsory military training and the other year for the social works that they are doing now.

''So that anybody who graduates as an NYSC person can know how to handle a gun, can know how to defend himself, just like it is done in other countries like in Israel, Lebanon and other places.''

Citizens should protect themselves

The governor argued that citizens should be engaged to protect themselves since the government cannot provide adequate security.

He also urged the federal government to train citizens residing in border communities on how to use guns.

The governor stated that such a measure would enable them to protect themselves against banditry and kidnapping.

Brigadier-General Ibrahim says employers should demand NYSC certificate

Meanwhile, employers have been advised to employ ex-corps members who do not present an authentic NYSC certificate or exemption certificate.

The advice was given by the director-general, NYSC, Brigadier-General Shuaibu Ibrahim.

He cited the provision of the NYSC Act which says that for the purpose of employment anywhere in the federation, every employer has the duty to demand from any graduate a certificate of national service or exemption certificate.

