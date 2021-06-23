The NYSC certificate or exemption certificate should be a key criterial in employing graduates according to the director general of the scheme

According to him, it is the duty of all employers to demand for the youth corps certificate before any employment

Also, to prevent fraud, the DG told employers that they can also present their employees NYSC certificate for authentification

Director-General, National Youth Service Corps, Brigadier-General Shuaibu Ibrahim, has asked employers not to employ ex-corps members who do not present an authentic NYSC certificate or exemption certificate.

He spoke in Abuja yesterday during a legal aid workshop by the scheme with the theme ‘Examining the Laws Regulating the Practice of ICT in Nigeria with Particular Reference to Data Protection Regulations’.

NYSC DG Brigadier-General Shuaibu Ibrahim asks employers not to employ graduates without NYSC certificate

He cited the provision of the NYSC Act which says that for the purpose of employment anywhere in the federation, every employer has the duty to demand from any graduate a certificate of national service or exemption certificate.

He advised employers to present the NYSC certificates of their existing employees to the scheme for authentication if need be.

He said the workshop would harness the potentials of corps lawyers for improved legal aid services to indigent members of the society and to harmonise the operations of the Corps Legal Aid Scheme nationwide.

