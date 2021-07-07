Following the rise in the prices of tomatoes people reported, a lady had stormed a local market to do her own survey

The Nigerian lady was however surprised at the finding she made from a market woman on a street in the city of Ogbomosho in Oyo State

Omotade Mack shared a video of the quantities of tomatoes up for sale at N50 and N100 respectively

A Nigerian lady has stunned the internet with the quantities of tomatoes she found on sale at N50 and N100 at a local market when she embarked on a market survey.

This is after a journalist had decried the high cost of tomatoes after he shared the quantity his wife had purchased for 1k.

Mack expressed shock upon the discovery she made during her market survey

Source: Facebook

Omotade Mack made a video of the edible as proof and shared on Facebook.

In the video, Omotade expressed surprise when the market woman confirmed that the prices of the tomatoes staring her in the face were sold for N50 and N100.

The young lady carried out the market survey in Ogbomosho city in Oyo state.

Nigerians react to the outcome of her market survey

Many argued that the prices may differ depending on the location, others expressed surprise.

Okanlawon Alalade wrote:

"The truth is that Ogbomosho is a tomato town. The people produce it in large quantities. As soon as you are about to enter the town, there's a market (I can't remember what it's called now) where you find baskets of tomatoes."

Cjhinecherem Orjiani said:

"Strange. Well, lemme say it's as a result of the location. Where I am, we've stopped using fresh tomatoes to cook a long time ago. The last time I checked, about three days ago, they still shade four small tomatoes for #200. It's possible it's that cheap because it's in the west, right here in the east, Awka precisely, the case is different."

Esther Rowland commented:

"Here in warri that one she said is 100 naira, na 500 here.

"Even broken tomatoes, they shade from 200 naira upwards. This price vary with location. The person might not be lying.

"Nobody dey shade 50 naira tomatoes for warri here.

"So location varies."

Man shares foodstuffs he bought for N600

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a man had sparked reactions as he shared the foodstuffs he got for N600.

Sharing the photos of the foodstuffs on Rant HQ on Facebook, the man wrote:

"See what #600 gave me, after they say women are better home-keepers."

The items he bought included stockfish, fresh fish, vegetables, wheat, okro, pepper and onion.

Due to the hike in prices of foodstuffs, many didn't believe that Akpan actually bought the items with N600, and they asked him to explain how he got them.

Some also joked that he must have invaded the market to rob the traders.

