Lionel Messi inspired Argentina to reach the final of this year’s Copa America following their win over Colombia in the semifinal

Messi who is yet to win any title with his national team expressed delight saying there is one more goal to accomplish

La Albiceleste will now face a herculean task when they take on Brazil in the final of this year’s competition

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Argentina are through to the Copa America final after edging Colombia in a tense semifinal clash via penalties as they now face hosts Brazil in the final.

Leo Messi-captained side advance to the final of Copa America for the first time since 2016 after beating Colombia 3-2 on penalties at the Estadio Nacional de Brasilia on Wednesday, July 7 via GOAL.

The cracker stretched into shootouts after neither side could show superiority with the game ending in a 1-1 draw in the normal regulation period and by extension, the extra minutes.

Lionel Messi and teammates celebrate victory against Colombia. Photo: Gustavo Pagano

Source: Getty Images

Argentina scaled through the hurdle scoring three of their penalties as Colombia managed only two to set up a mouthwatering final clash with Brazil.

After the game, Messi wrote on Instagram:

"Proud and happy to belong to this group!!! One more goal accomplished ... Thank you God for continuing to give me these moments. We go for the glory.”

Brazil through to Copa America final

Brazil reached the final of this year's Copa America championship following their 1-0 triumph over stubborn Peru at the Estadio Olimpico Nilton Santos.

Lucas Paqueta scored the only goal that separated both sides in the 35th minute after tapping in from close range through a Neymar assist.

Ronaldo tops international scorer's chart

Meanwhile, Lionel Messi edges closer to overtaking Brazil legend Pele's international goals record after netting 76th Argentine goal in their Copa America quarterfinal victory over Ecuador over the weekend.

The 34-year-old needed just two more goals to become the player with the most goals in the South American while Neymar is also eyeing the top spot as he currently has 68 goals for his country.

Cristiano Ronaldo is the current join top scorer at the international level with Iranian's Ali Daei as they both have 109 goals each as reported by GiveMeSport.

Barcelona desperate to retain Messi

Legit.ng earlier reported that Spanish giants Barcelona are offering yet another staggering contract to Lionel Messi which will see the Argentine earn to the tune of £206million.

There are rumours that the six-time Ballon d’Or winner could leave the club this month and the Catalan giants are doing everything to tie him down.

Messi officially became a free agent after his contract expired at the end of June and he is currently away Brazil helping Argentina at the ongoing Copa America.

Source: Legit