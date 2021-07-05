Members of the Lagos state House of Assembly have passed a bill which prevents police from parading suspects

The resolution was made on Monday, July 5, after deliberations by lawmakers led by the deputy speaker, Wasiu Eshilokun-Sanni

The bill states that suspect should be accorded humane treatment with the right to dignity of person and should not be subjected to any form of torture

Alausa, Lagos - The Lagos House of Assembly on Monday, July 5, passed an amended version of the criminal justice law of the state barring the police from henceforth parading suspects before the media.

This was contained in statement made available to Legit.ng by Speaker Mudashiru Obasa's chief press secretary, Eromosele Ebhomele.

The bill was passed at a sitting presided over by the deputy speaker, Wasiu Eshilokun-Sanni, on behalf of the speaker.

Section 9(A) of the newly passed bill states that as from the commencement of the law, the police shall refrain from parading any suspect before the media.

No suspected should be treated unfairly

The bill further stipulates conditions under which a policeman can arrest without warrant, one of which is that a person must be reasonably suspected to unlawfully be in possession of firearms or other such dangerous instruments.

A subsection of the bill also barred the police or any other agency from arresting a person "in lieu of any other person in a criminal matter."

The bill adds that a person who is arrested shall be given reasonable facilities for obtaining legal advice, bail or making arrangements for defence or release.

The bill stipulates that a suspect should be accorded humane treatment, with the right to dignity of person; not be subjected to any form of torture, cruel, inhumane or degrading treatment before being brought before the court as prescribed by the law or any other written law; or be released conditionally or unconditionally.

After a voice vote, the deputy speaker directed the acting Clerk of the House, Olalekan Onafeko, to transmit the bill to the governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, for assent.

