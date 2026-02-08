Art stakeholders unveiled the Niger Delta Digital Museum in Abuja and called for AI labs, tech hubs and a permanent history museum

Project-Delta founder Edward Brisibe said the initiative reconnected the region’s past with a technology-driven future beyond crude oil

Swiss envoy and cultural leaders praised the project for promoting storytelling, innovation and accountability in the Niger Delta

FCT, Abuja - Art enthusiasts, historians and development advocates on Wednesday unveiled the Niger Delta Digital Museum in Abuja, calling for the establishment of artificial intelligence laboratories, technology hubs and a permanent world-class history museum in the Niger Delta.

The unveiling marked a renewed push to redefine the future of the region through technology, culture and innovation, as stakeholders stressed the need to preserve history while preparing young people for a rapidly evolving global economy.

Niger Delta’s story goes beyond crude oil, says curator

Speaking at the event, the founder of Project-Delta and curator of the Niger Delta Digital Museum, Mr Edward Brisibe, said the initiative was designed to reconnect the Niger Delta with its historical roots while positioning it for future opportunities.

Addressing dignitaries, including senior officials of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), diplomats, development partners and journalists, Brisibe said the region’s relevance did not begin with oil and would not end with it.

Quoting former British Prime Minister Winston Churchill on the importance of history, he recalled that the Niger Delta was once globally recognised as the “Oil Rivers” because of its dominance in palm oil exports.

“At one point, the Niger Delta exported more palm oil than the rest of Africa combined. That truth alone tells us that our relevance predates crude oil and will outlive it,” he said.

Digital museum to inspire innovation among youths

Brisibe noted that as the world moves away from fossil fuels, the Niger Delta remains rich in opportunities, citing its gas reserves, long coastline, fertile land and youthful population.

He explained that the digital museum uses artificial intelligence and modern technology to preserve the region’s history while inspiring creativity and innovation among young people.

“This is about preparing a generation that will export not just raw materials, but refined intelligence, digital skills and global solutions,” he added.

He proposed the creation of AI laboratories and technology hubs across Niger Delta states, as well as the establishment of a permanent history museum to document the region’s struggles, innovations and triumphs.

According to him, proceeds from book sales linked to the project would be used to fund the proposed tech hubs.

Swiss envoy lauds cultural storytelling

Switzerland’s Ambassador to Nigeria, Mr Patrick, described the exhibition as a valuable opportunity to learn about the Niger Delta through culture, art and storytelling.

Although he said he had not yet visited the region, the ambassador noted that the project offered an entry point into understanding its history and diversity.

“Nigeria is an incredibly diverse and fascinating country. This is part of my learning journey as ambassador,” he said.

He added that Switzerland maintains strong diplomatic, economic and humanitarian ties with Nigeria, including investments by Swiss companies and long-standing partnerships in migration and peace-building.

Project highlights human cost of Niger Delta crisis

A book reviewer and Artistic Director of Arojah Royal Theatre, Mr Jere Adesewo, said the project served as a reminder of the human cost of the Niger Delta crisis.

According to him, the accompanying publication captures the lived experiences of the people in an emotional and accessible manner.

“This project is a call to those in power to remember that there is a place called the Niger Delta that deserves sustained attention. A peaceful and developed Niger Delta is a gain for Nigeria as a whole,” he said.

While acknowledging existing interventions such as the NDDC and the Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs, Adesewo stressed that sustained development must be matched with accountability at state and local government levels.

Tourism and culture key to national unity

Also speaking, the Director of Tourism at the Federal Capital Territory Administration, Mrs Anne Nenadi, highlighted the importance of tourism and culture in preserving community stories, strengthening national unity and projecting Nigeria’s rich heritage to the world.

She said initiatives such as the Niger Delta Digital Museum demonstrated how culture and technology could work together to tell Nigeria’s stories in compelling and enduring ways.

