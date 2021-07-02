The Lagos state police command has warned Yoruba nation agitators to steer clear of the nation's commercial capital

The organisers of the rally which is scheduled to hold on Saturday, July 3, have insisted that nothing can stop them

However, the police vowed that anyone caught participating in the rally will face the wrath of the law

Lagos, Nigeria - The Lagos state police command on Friday, July 2, began a show of force in the state to warn Yoruba nation agitators against going ahead with the rally slated to hold in the nation’s economic capital on Saturday, July 3.

Recall that the operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS) had earlier raided the residence of Sunday Adeyemo (aka Sunday Igboho), one of the leaders of the planned protest.

The Lagos state police command has begun a show of force as it warns Yoruba nation agitators to steer clear of the nation's commercial capital. Photo credit: Lagos Monitoring Team

The security agency has declared Igboho wanted for allegedly stockpiling arms, leading to the suspension of the rally.

However, the umbrella body of Yoruba self-determination groups, Ilana Omo Oodua, led by Senator Banji Akintoye, said there was no going back, The Punch reported.

The group added that it is the duty of the police to ensure the rally is not hijacked by hoodlums.

Police issue strong warning

Apparently reacting to the group's plan, the Lagos state police command warned that no rally would be tolerated in the state.

The statement signed by the command’s spokesman, Muyiwa Adejobi, indicated that operatives on Friday embarked on Show of Force around Lagos to confirm their preparedness and commitment to continuous protection of lives and properties.

The command warned the protesters to steer clear of Lagos state, saying it has collaborated with the Nigerian Army and other security agencies to put measures in place to prevent any act of lawlessness, oppression and intimidation.

The statement read in part:

“The command still reiterated its stance that anyone caught participating or facilitating the so-called mega rally in Lagos State will be dealt with within the ambits of the law.”

Afenifere condemns attack on Sunday Igboho's residence

Meanwhile, Afenifere, a Yoruba socio-political group, has condemned the attack on the residence of Sunday Igboho in Ibadan.

In a statement by its spokesperson, Jare Ajayi, the group said the attack on Igboho’s house is a sad indicator that Nigeria is "fast returning to the era of the late Sani Abacha" when government critics "would be fatally attacked".

The group called on the federal government to “stop any plan to harm Igboho or any other person not known to contravene the law of the land”.

