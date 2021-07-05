An alumnus of Federal University of Technology Akure, (FUTA) is the recipient of the French Young Scientist scholarship

The scholarship winner Seun Oladipupo will go on a summer course organized by Ecole Nationale Vétérinaire de Toulouse in France

The Vice Chancellor of FUTA Professor Joseph Fuwape reacting to the feat hailed the bright man for being an excellent ambassador of the institution

An ex-student of Federal University of Technology Akure, (FUTA) has won the French Young Scientist scholarship, a statement from FUTA verified Facebook page confirms.

The recipient of the scholarship award Seun Oladipupo who had both his BS.c and master's program at FUTA will be moving to France for a fully funded academic venture.

He is to go on a summer course organized by Ecole Nationale Vétérinaire de Toulouse in France Photo Credit: Federal University of Technology Akure (FUTA)

Oladipupo who is currently a Ph.D. student of Entomology at Auburn University, USA will attend the entomology summer course which starts July 5 and is organized by Ecole Nationale Vétérinaire de Toulouse.

The Vetoquinol & Societe Francaise de Parasitologie Young Scientist Scholarship is a brainchild of the Veterinary Pharmaceutical Multinational Firm,Vetoquinol and the French Society of Parasitology (SFP).

It seeks to support the participation of an outstanding PhD student from the Global South to engender education in the medical and veterinary entomology in developing countries.

FUTA VC reacts

Reacting to the feat by an alumnus of his institution, the Vice Chancellor Professor Joseph Fuwape the man and praised him for being an excellent representation of the university on the global academic stage.

Social media users hailed Oladipupo's feat as they congratulated him.

Ademulegun Blesing James commented:

"This is excellence in a new dimension. Congratulations!"

Adebiyi Deborah said:

"Congratulation sir...you lead we follow your path.

"M glad to be a biologist."

Salahudeen Qudus commented:

"Why is it that it’s only Biology alumni that is getting most of these scholarships???

"Thank God I’m in a great department."

Source: Legit Newspaper