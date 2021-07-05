Olusegun Obasanjo, a former Nigerian president has expressed displeasure over reports linking him to active politics

The elder statesman in a statement through his spokesperson, Kehinde Akinyemi, discredits reports about him forming a new political party

Obasanjo suggested that the people behind the false reports about his politicals life may need some mental checks

Abeokuta, Ogun state - A former president, Olusegun Obasanjo, has dismissed reports that he is planning to form a new political party ahead of the 2023 election.

The Punch reported that Obasanjo in a statement through his spokesperson, Kehinde Akinyemi, said he is done with politics.

Akinyemi stated that his principal does not have any plan to float a new political party now or in near future.’

Obasanjo was quoted as saying:

''The one who reported that may need to visit Yaba Left. And those who believe it can believe that their mothers are men.

“I’m done with partisan politics but by my position in Nigeria and in Africa and without being immodest and indeed in the world my door must be opened and it is open to any individual or group of individuals who want to seek my opinion, view or advice on any issue or matter and I will respond to the best of my ability, without being part of that individual or group.”

A fabricated story

According to The Nation, the ex-president described the fabricated story as an attempt by some people to drag him into their political games.

The elder statesman is currently in Kabul, Afghanistan, as a guest of President Ashraf Ghani, refuted.

He said there is no truth in the reports that he picked three ex-governors to help actualise the dream ahead of the 2023 general elections.

Obasanjo faults Buhari's rumoured death

Meanwhile, the former Nigerian leader, stated that it is funny and rather alarming that some Nigerians still believe that President Muhammadu Buhari is dead.

Obasanjo disclosed that he was asked by a top federal government official to help him with confirmation on the reports which went viral on social media.

He said it is even appalling that some persons on social media believe and propagate the fake news that the president after his alleged death was secretly replaced with one Jubrin from Sudan.

