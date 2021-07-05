Penelope Scott’s biography: age, pronouns, genre, songs, career

Penelope Scott is an American songwriter and singer best known for her self-produced music. The singer is also known as Honey Morello among a section of her fans. This was a name that she briefly used during her entry into the music industry. Scott's relatable music has also been the subject of some controversy on the popular app TikTok.

Penelope looking great in casual wear. Photo @penelope_creature_scott

Source: Instagram

Here is a look at everything you need to know about the popular singer.

Profile summary

Full name: Penelope Scott

Penelope Scott Other names: Honey Morello

Honey Morello Gender: Female

Female Penelope Scott pronouns: She, her

She, her Date of birth: Unknown

Unknown Current residence: United States of America

United States of America Place of birth: United States of America

United States of America Nationality: American

American Sexuality: Straight

Straight Eye color: Brown

Brown Hair color: Black

Black Relationship status: Single

Single Children: None

None Occupation: Singer and songwriter

Penelope Scott's biography

The singer started making music at a young age when she took piano lessons as a kid. In middle school, she began writing lyrics to songs, delving deeper into the world of music when she got into high school. Her big break in music came in college when she produced and released her first song.

Penelope Scott's age is currently 21 years, although her exact date of birth is unclear.

Music career

Penelope taking a selfie. Photo @penelope_creature_scott

Source: Instagram

At the age of 20, the singer released her first song and posted short clips of some of the song on TikTok. Her song, Sweet Hibiscus Tea, was a massive hit on the video-sharing platform and quickly gained the singer a huge online following.

What exactly is Penelope Scott's genre of music?

Well, most of her fans tend to think that her music does not fall into any conventional genre. When asked, the singer stated that her songs fall under a blend of the alternative and indie genres.

However, she also added that her fans could not quite seem to figure out where her music fits. Penelope's often verbose anti-anthem songs have recently been the subject of controversy on TikTok. One of her massively popular tracks, Cigarette Ahegao, was banned on the video-sharing app.

Still, Scott has enjoyed massive success in the music industry, with her songs generating millions of views across the globe.

Penelope Scott's songs

Here are the songs that have elevated Scott into her current popularity in the music industry.

American Healthcare

American Healthcare (Glitzy)

Baxter 3rd Is Under Fuc*ing Siege

Dumpster

Feel Better

Hammerhead

Lavender

Lotta True Crime

Lukewarm

Mommy Fwiend

Montreal

Moonsickness

Phones

Public Void

Rät

Sweet Hibiscus Tea

You Should Know

How many albums does Penelope Scott have?

The singer has six albums to her name. Here is a look.

Public Void (2020)

(2020) Born 2 Run (drafts) (2020)

(2020) Dancin' Times (2020)

(2020) The Junkyard 2 (2020)

(2020) Junkyard (2020)

(2020) Goblin Hours (2019)

Penelope Scott and Elon Musk

As far as Penelope's music goes, her track Rät is undoubtedly one of her most controversial ones. The somewhat complex track's lyrics seem to come from the perspective of an intellectual young lady who has seemingly studied something along the lines of modern tech.

The song has been widely regarded as a 'diss track' against popular tech entrepreneur Elon Musk. The billionaire, known for his incredible role in the rise of Tesla and SpaceX, features heavily in Rät in what can be defined as a love-hate depiction.

At some point, Penelope seems to admire the tech magnate for his agenda to advance the human race. However, this soon changes when she realizes that Musk is just another businessman who seeks to profit from his tech inventions. To Penelope, the sad part is that the said tech is only affordable to a few people, leaving out the majority.

The song then goes on to 'diss' tech magnates using Musk as their personification.

Penelope Scott is the archetypal representation of the power of modern social media platforms. The singer has managed to bring out societal issues through self-produced music that pretty much fails to fit into any conventional music genre. Her massive following speaks a lot about her creativity and songwriting prowess.

