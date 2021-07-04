Sergio Ramos has seen off his contract with Spanish club Real Madrid after 16 trophy-laden years at Santiago Bernabeu

The 35-year-old is closing in on a deal with French side Paris Saint-Germain, but he remains a free agent

Premier League clubs Arsenal and Chelsea are reportedly interested in the defender and are now monitoring his situation

English Premier League clubs Arsenal and Chelsea are on the trail of free agent Sergio Ramos who has seen off his contract with Spanish side Real Madrid, Mirror reports.

It was gathered that despite Paris Saint-Germain closing in on a deal for the 35-year-old, Arsenal and Chelsea are making underground moves to land the defender.

Following the player’s departure at the Santiago Bernabeu, both English teams are monitoring his situation and want his signature.

Ramos is now a free player having spent 16 years at Real Madrid but now he is on the lookout for a new club.

ESPN earlier reported that the defender is already in advanced talks with French side Ligue 1 Paris Saint-Germain.

Marca are also reporting that PSG are working in earnest to completing the signing ostar and a final decision is expected in the coming days

The Spaniard asked for a two-year-contract from the Ligue 1 outfit, but they are only offering one with a second year as an option; to be triggered by mutual content.

It is expected that Ramos’ wages will be reduced from what he earned at Real Madrid after he failed to agree on terms with the La Liga outfit due to discrepancies over the length of the deal.

But as the future remains uncertain, Chelsea are also said to be keeping tabs on the situation and could potentially swoop for the central defender if he does not put pen to paper elsewhere.

