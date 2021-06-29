Tragedy struck in Benue state on Monday, June 28, when a tanker carrying petrol exploded in the Amoke community

The Benue state command of the Federal Road Safety Corps confirmed the incident, saying three people died

The sector commander of the road safety agency in the state said brake failure was responsible for the accident

Apa LGA, Benue state - Three people were killed and many others injured after a tanker laden with petrol exploded in the Amoke community, Apa local government area of Benue state on Monday, June 28.

The Punch reported that the incident was said to have resulted from brake failure on the part of the tanker.

People look at the fuel tanker that fell across and exploded at Ibafo on the Lagos-Ibadan expressway on June 22, 2016. Photo credit: PIUS UTOMI EKPEI/AFP

Source: Getty Images

Legit.ng gathers that the tanker exploded around 7.15am about three meters to Ugbokpo, headquarters of the local government council.

An eyewitness, who identified himself simply as Tina was quoted to have said:

“The incident happened early this morning (Monday); it is like the tanker suffered a brake failure.”

The sector commander of the Benue state command, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Yakubu Mohammad, confirmed the incident and said three persons, including the driver of the tanker, lost their lives, Daily Sun also reported.

The FRSC boss also blamed the accident on brake failure and said the fire had since been extinguished.

