A teenage boy has reset the Guinness World Record for having the widest mouth gape in the world

Isaac Johnson who is from Minnesota in the United States has his mouth at a 10.1 cm gop to record the historic feat

Johnson's mouth is so wide that it has the stunning ability to hold a can of soft drink and a large apple together

A young boy in the United States has become an internet sensation after reclaiming the world record of the largest mouth gape.

Isaac Johnson, a resident of Minnesota in United States, opened his mouth to a gop of 10.1cm to set the new record, the official website of the Guinness World Records confirms.

Johnson's mouth can take a can of coke, baseball and apple at the same time Photo Credit: guinnessworldrecords.com

It is noteworthy that Isaac had previously held the record until Phillip Angus broke it in 2019 with a mouth gape of 9.52cm. Now, he has reclaimed it.

The wonders of the mouth

Isaac's mouth which can stretch to an amazing width is capable of holding a can of coke, a large apple and baseball at once.

Dailystar.co.uk reports that Isaac has become an instant celebrity with video of his mouth performance on Tiktok amassing over 90 million views.

