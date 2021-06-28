A young lady identified as Vee K recently took to social media to celebrate landing her dream job in London

She got a job as global university outreach manager at One Young World, a global forum that creates social impact

Vee shared adorable photo of herself to accompany her celebratory message and many flooded her comment section to wish her well

A young lady, Vee K, has taken to social media to celebrate her win after landing her dream job in London as global university outreach manager at One Young World.

Sharing an adorable photo of herself on her LinkedIn page, Vee said the job will allow her to travel wide and meet young people in the field of education, empowerment and leadership to witness their talents.

Vee K landed her dream job and celebrated her win on social media. Photo credit: Vee K./LinkedIn

In her words:

"I start in September and will be with them for then next 1 year and a bit (I take life year by year & so will see what happens after a year)."

She said she will be working with the global forum three days a week as it is a part time job.

Vee wrote:

"One Young World is a global forum for young leaders and they work to help create the next generation of more responsible and effective leadership by Identifying, promoting and connecting the world’s most impactful young leaders.

"They create social impact by identifying, connecting and promoting young leaders from across the GLOBE. Through mentorship, funding programs and media exposure, One Young World empowers young leaders to accelerate and scale their initiatives. & I just LOVE that!!"

Many celebrate with Vee

Light Ogochukwu. M Aniekwu said:

"Wow! Congratulations! Go girl Vee. Keep soaring."

Chineye Samuel-Agbaje commented:

"Congratulations Vee K. All the best!"

Promise Ahante wrote:

"Congratulations on this amazing feat, Vee! Delighted for you and wish you all the best as always!"

Jeanne-Lyne Ngo Lehman said:

"Vee K.,best of luck to you in your new job!"

