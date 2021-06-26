The decision of Senator Danjuma Goje to quit active politics in the year 2023 has been rejected by his associates and supporters

Goje, a former governor of Gombe state and a third-term member of the Nigerian Senate, has been asked to continue in his current position

The senator was threatened with a lawsuit if he refuses to heed the call of the stakeholders to continue in the upper chamber

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Gombe - Key stakeholders in Gombe state political scene have rejected the decision of Senator Mohammad Danjuma Goje (APC, Gombe Central) to retire from active politics in 2023.

Goje, a third-term senator had in December 2019 announced his decision to step aside for young politicians in the state to take over from him.

Gombe stakeholders want Governor Yahaya and Senator Goje to continue in their respective offices. Photo credit: Danjuma Goje

Source: Twitter

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read the best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

But the stakeholders while speaking during the unveiling of Goje’s legacy of service to the Gombe people in Kumo Township Stadium, Akko local government area, on Saturday, June 26, appealed to Goje, a former governor of the state to rescind his decision.

Taking turns to speak, amidst thousands of politicians from across the 11 local government areas of the state, the stakeholders threatened to institute legal actions if Goje refuses to heed their calls.

An influential politician beyond Gombe state

Speaking during the event, a former deputy governor of the state, Senator Joshua Lidani, said Senator Goje’s interventions cut across Gombe and the entire northeast geopolitical zone, saying he played a critical role in the establishment of the North East Development Commission.

He urged Senator Goje to heed the calls of the people of the senatorial district.

Also speaking, the chairman of Akko local government area, Alhaji Abubakar Barambu, said the entire people at the Gombe Central Senatorial District have rejected Senator Goje’s retirement.

His words:

“Our people in the grassroots have mandated me to announce their endorsement of Governor Yahaya to continue to pilot the affairs of the state.

“They have also asked me to announce their endorsement of Senator Goje to continue to represent them in Gombe Central in 2023. If he is tired, we are not tired of his representation.

“If they refuse to heed to our calls, we will go to court to compel them to contest. We are with you, please contest in 2023.”

A great political asset for Gombe state

Also speaking, a member of the House of Representatives, Aishatu Jibril Dukku (APC, Dukku/ Nafada), said Senator Goje has contributed immensely to the development of the Gombe state, northeast, and the country at large.

Dukku, a former minister of state for education, urged Goje not to quit active politics come 2023.

Her words:

“We are here to compel him not to quit politics. I’m speaking on behalf of his teeming political family, not to implement his statement that he would quit politics.

“If he refuses to heed our pleas, we will plead with the governor to compel him to contest. We are not ready for his retirement now. He has attracted numerous projects to Gombe Central and Gombe state as a whole.”

Recall that Senator Goje's name had come up recently as one of the leading aspirants for the national chairmanship position of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

The respected senator, however, has refrained from speaking on the issue since his name was touted as one of the likely contenders for the position.

Political watchers say Goje's name must have propped up because of the massive respect he commands within the APC.

Last year, Legit.ng had reported how Senator Goje has, for the first time, shared photos of his new wife, Aminatu Dahiru Binani on social media.

Interestingly, Aminatu is a sister to another senator representing Adama Central Senatorial District in the Nigerian Senate, Engineer Aisha Dahiru Binani.

She is also the current Group Managing Director of the Binani Group of Companies, a thriving conglomerate in northern Nigeria.

Source: Legit