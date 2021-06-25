A Nigerian artist has got people talking on social media after painting a portrait of Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers state

The young artist flaunted the image and it was posted on Facebook by a user identified as Bura-Bari Nwilo

Many jokingly said Wike must not see the portrait because he won't be happy with it and may declare the artist wanted

A Nigerian artist has caused quite a stir on social media after painting a portrait of Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers state and flaunting it.

A Facebook user identified as Bura-Bari Nwilo posted a photo of the artist and the painting on his page and joked that the governor will soon ban freelance artists in Port Harcourt.

The Nigerian artist got many people talking with his portrait of Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers state. Photo credit: Bura-Bari Nwilo

Source: Facebook

His post read:

"Wike go soon ban freelance artists for Port Harcourt. What is this, biko nu?"

Who is this artist?

Legit.ng could not ascertain the identity of the young artist as Nwilo didn't add any details about him in the post.

The portrait looks nothing like Governor Wike

Many social media users believe the portrait doesn't look like the Rivers state governor and soon flooded the comment section to share their thoughts on it.

Lilie Nwamma said:

"This is a Wike with a tough of Gburugburu and a sprinkle of Buhari."

Uche Wakwe commented:

"If John wick see this one, em go declare this guy wanted."

Nana Dozie wrote:

"This art work is worth more than 30 million dollars, Wike cannot pay."

Phenol Daniel said:

"Instead of the Artist to draw Wike's real picture, he ended up drawing his voice."

