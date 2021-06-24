An errand boy to a logistic commander of ISWAP who was recently killed has been arrested by the Nigerian troops

The terrorist was traced and arrested at Benisheikh Market by the troops in conjunction with local vigilantes

Meanwhile, the criminal was said to have chewed his simcard in efforts to stop the troop from getting data from it

Nigerian Troops have arrested an ISWAP, logistic supplier and an errand boy to a notorious Logistic Commander, Modu Sulum, recently killed by troops of Operation Hadin Kai.

Troops from FOB Ngamdi, led by acting Commander 154 Taskforce Batallion, Major DY Chiwar, in conjunction with local vigilantes traced and arrested the suspects at Benisheikh Market.

The errand boy, Wida Kachalla, is a native of Murguba Settlement, an ISWAP-Bolo Haram enclave.

The errand boy, Wida Kachalla, is a native of Murguba Settlement, an ISWAP-Bolo Haram enclave. An intelligence operative told PRNigeria that at the point of arrest, Kachalla, succeeded in chewing his GSM SIM cards, but his two mobile phones with IMM were recovered by the troops. “In recent week we have intercepted Communication and couriers of terrorists in their various channels and routes

“While the suspect chewed and swallowed his sim cards we already the major data for intelligence gathering.

