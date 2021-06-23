Popular Nollywood actor, Zubby Michael, recently caused a buzz on social media following his advice against doing illegal things for money

The actor who is known for his bad-boy roles stated that there are people in spiritual debt because they dupe others to make money

Michael also advised ladies to stay with a comfortable man rather than going after multimillionaires who may die because of the things they have done

Zubby Michael recently posted a video on his Instagram account in which he advised people about the repercussions of doing illegal things for money.

According to Zubby, some are in spiritual debt because they dupe people to make money which they come out to show off in public.

The actor shared some advice with his fans. Photo credit: @zubbymichael

He added that some of these victims of the fraud sometimes end up taking their own lives as a result of their misfortune.

Advising the ladies about relationships, Michael stated that it is better to go for a man with a house and probably two cars rather than going for a multimillionaire that has a spiritual debt.

At the end of the video, the actor stated that he works hard for his money and stated that his reason for not going into illegal activities wasn't influenced by fear but by morals.

Watch the full video below:

Motivational speakers everywhere

However, despite the fact that the actor claims to work hard for his own money, kicking against crime, there are people who aren't buying it.

See comment below:

theycallmekizito:

"Lol you are saying the truth but the thing be say sometimes he get the way jealousy go do you, you go turn motivational speaker na normal thing."

laronultimate:

"His Baba looking at the post like "

adaikwerre:

"GET THE MESSAGE, forget the messenger."

prexiouz:

"Na wa oo everybody sha wan talk even zubby oga of illegal money Dey give advice hmmm‍♀️‍♀️‍♀️‍♀️"

jennifer_maxwella:

"Aza man motivational speaker "

nancy_phil:

"Good advice from the wrong person at the right time!"

_freshsammy:

"lol see mad man. Na the movie you do they give you money you take build house abi."

_princess_uti:

"Brother zubby, abeg na nollywood give you those money u dey post?"

With the 30BG leader

Zubby Michael recently shared a video of himself spending time with singer Davido aboard his private jet.

Interestingly, this happened to be the Nollywood actor’s first time on a private jet and he seemed quite excited by it.

In the video, Zubby was seen sitting across from Davido in the jet as they both hyped and hailed themselves for the camera.

