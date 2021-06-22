Anthony Joshua became a key shareholder of cannabis company, Love Hemp Group, after signing a three year endorsement deal with the firm

The heavyweight boxer will get his own personalised product brand and also be a poster boy for the company going forward

Tony Calamita and Tom Rowland founded the company five years ago, and has grown into a brand selling across 70 websites and 2,000 stores

PAY ATTENTION: Join a community of CEOs, founders, and decision-makers: subscribe for a free monthly business newsletter Digital Talks and succeed BIG!

Nigerian-British boxer, Anthony Joshua, has acquired a substantial stake in cannabis company, Love Hemp Group, following a three year deal with the brand.

Prior to Joshua's partnership with the CBD brand, the wellness firm sells more than 40 products such as cosmetics, edibles, oils, and sprays through 70 websites and 2,000 stores.

Some of the popular stores Love Hemp products are in display includes Holland & Barrett, Sainsbury’s, and Ocado.

Nigerian-born British boxer, Anthony Joshua, celebrating in a ring. Photo: Andrew Couldridge - Pool

Source: Getty Images

What's in it for Joshua

Aside from becoming a key stakeholder, the heavyweight boxer will also serve as an ambassador for the cannabidiol firm co-founded by Tony Calamita and Tom Rowland.

Commenting on why he decided to own a stake in Love Hemp, Joshia said the ability of CBD to transform people’s lives is undeniable, and the company has an amazing vision.

The boxer added that the partnership will enable him have his own CBD products and also be involved in Love Hemp’s aggressive growth strategy.

He went on to state that becoming a part of the cannabis business became necessary due to his flair for dynamic British businesses and for wellness.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had previously reported that private jet owners who fail to meet the July deadline for verification will lose their aircraft to Customs.

The Nigerian customs service said it is demanding for the verification of privately-owned aircraft due to high networth individuals evading tax.

Customs said only six persons have come forward to verify their jet, and more are still expected to approach the agency.

Source: Legit.ng News