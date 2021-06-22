Nigerian singer Orezi has reacted to the recent revelation of BBNaija Lockdown housemates on live TV

While some people were hailing Dorathy for being bold, Orezi stated that the housemate actually disgraced herself

Orezi also spoke about Wathoni's statement that two of the male ex-housemates cannot afford her

Nigerian singer Orezi is not pleased with the things he heard at the BBNaija Lockdown reunion on the night of Tuesday, June 22.

Some of the ex-housemates spilled what they did with each other in the house, to the surprise of many Nigerians.

Orezi addresses Ka3na, Dorathy, and Wathoni

Ka3na had said boldly that she took Praise to her bed twice and slept with him. She tried to shame him by saying he didn't last more than five seconds.

Dorathy also revealed, to the shock of many, that she had something with BrightO.

Reacting to the women's revelation, the Sweet Sensation crooner said all the things that were said last night will come back to haunt those concerned as the internet never forgets.

On his Instagram story, he said they disgraced themselves, their family, and their fans.

For Wathoni, Orezi asked how much her outfit could cost as she kept on saying that Prince and BrightO cannot afford her bills.

Read his full post below:

