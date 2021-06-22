Mobil Producing Nigeria Unlimited was queried for failing at compensation which didn't help the communities to overcome the economic impact of the oil spill

Mobil and the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation were penalised and ordered to make series of payments to make up for the economic damages

The Federal High Court said the Nigerian-owned oil company prioritised money above the people living in Ibeno villages, Akwa Ibom State

Mobil Producing Nigeria Unlimited and the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation have been ordered by an Abuja court to pay Ibeno villages in Akwa Ibom State N81.9 billion.

The breakdown of the sum was N42.8 billion as damages for intangible losses, N29.1 billion for special damages as annotated, while general damages against the two companies were put at N10 billion.

The joint venture partners were directed to make the payment for polluting the communities between 2000 and 2010 within fourteen days, as failure will attract 8% interest on the principal sum yearly.

The judgement was made by Justice Taiwo Taiwo of the Federal High Court for a case filed by Obong Effiong Archianga and nine others, against the NNPC and Mobil Producing Nigeria Unlimited in April 2012.

The government corporation was criticised for putting the lives of the communities at risk in exchange for money. He said the oil exploration caused environmental degradation in the communities due to mishandling by the companies involved.

Justice Taiwo ruled against Mobil’s oral and recorded testimony, stating that it failed to address compensation meant to reduce the economic damages done to fishermen, farmers and the other households in the communities.

