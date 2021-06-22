Southern Kaduna Peoples Union says kidnappers were paid at least N2bn as a ransom for the release of their victims in Southern Kaduna

Luka Binniyat, the spokesperson of SOKAPU made the disclosure in an interview saying 108 communities are under herdsmen

Binniyat decried the worsening insecurity in the southern part of Kaduna state, saying the attackers are getting bolder

FCT, Abuja - In the past year at least the sum of N2 billion has been paid as ransom to kidnappers by families and friends in Southern Kaduna for the release of victims held in the captivity of armed herdsmen.

The revelation was made by Luka Binniyat, the spokesperson of Southern Kaduna Peoples Union (SOKAPU) during an interview with The Punch.

The SOKAPU spokesperson also expressed concern that the deteriorating security situation in southern Kaduna had not improved as the attackers are getting bolder and are closing in on Kaduna city.

According to Binniyat, Kakau ward, a semi-urban settlement in the Chikun local government area was invaded by armed herdsmen for three consecutive days.

Two people were killed and 61 persons abducted before the rampaging herdsmen collected ransom.

While about 108 communities are under the occupation of herdsmen in Southern Kaduna, Binniyat added that fleeing natives have abandoned hundreds of thousands of hectares of farmlands.

