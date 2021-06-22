A construction worker has got many talking following his impressive display of great strength at a building site he worked

The man in a new video making the rounds was captured carrying 6 bricks at once pairing them in 3 on both hands

The display by the man who had gone viral for carrying 5 bricks in times past has generated mixed reactions from social media users

PAY ATTENTION: Legit.ng is on a mission to support vulnerable children of Calabar – join the initiative on Patreon, let’s change more lives together!

The construction worker who became internet sensation after he was captured carrying 5 bricks at once has upped the ante in his showing of great physical strength.

In a recent video shared on Instagram by @gossipboyz1, the unidentified man this time carried 6 bricks at once.

Man carries 6 bricks at once in incredible showing of great physical strength Photo Credit: Screengrabs from video shared by @gossipboyz1

Source: Instagram

He started by placing three bricks on both his sides and then went on to place them on each other.

The hardworking man them wore it like bracelets and jerked them.

Mixed reactions greet the video

His display was hailed by some who described him as hardworking and creative.

A section of the commenters however thought it could have adverse effect on his joints and muscles in the long run.

@nd_topqueen wrote:

"May God open doors of blessing for him and everyone else."

@evuarherhe_jay said:

"This kind hard work now na just 2k e dey labour for at the tail end Life!!!"

@tochy_nwayioma commented:

"After all this Suffering, he will give the money he earned to a girl who has to many boyfriends."

@vincent_isaac66 stated:

"Later some girls go still use am play. Na only to dey use person play then sabi."

@chekwubeisaac remarked:

"We glorify self torture and cry of ailments. Well, times are hard. Wishing him well."

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!

One-armed man pushes 10 jerrycans at once

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a one-armed man had shown great strength as he pushed 10 jerrycans in a wheelbarrow.

Amama who posted it on LinkedIn expressed surprise at how he was able to direct the movement of the wheel with his legs and one arm. This to him was so inspirational as he questioned his followers saying: "What's your excuse?''

Amama wrote:

"WHAT'S YOUR EXCUSE

"So today I saw a guy with One Hand Doing "Mai Ruwa" around Bingham Hospital ( Jan Kwanu). "What's your Excuse ?

"There were about 10 Jericans.

"I was perplexed at how he was using one hand to push the wheel and two legs to control the direction of the truck.

"Sadly..., i couldn't take a Photo cos Our SUV moving and i saw him late."

Source: Legit