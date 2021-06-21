Koforidua Technical University students have made traffic lights with inbuilt CCTV cameras

According to the Vice-Chancellor, Professor David Kofi Essuman, the innovation is already improving security on campus

There are thoughts in place to extend the innovation beyond the university campus

A group of students from the Koforidua Technical University has successfully built and installed traffic lights that have CCTV cameras inherent in them on the campus.

Announcing the achievement on social media, popular journalist Benjamin Willie Graham stated that the initiative was a project undertaken by students of the Mechatronics and Cybersecurity Department.

The lights came with AI

The traffic lights equipped with Artificial Intelligence (AI) were created to help fight crime on campus but thoughts are in place to extend the project beyond the school.

Students from Koforidua Technical University install traffic lights with inbuilt CCTV camera Credit: @YAbbanx

Speaking to Citi News about the innovation, the Vice-Chancellor of the University, Professor David Kofi Essuman indicated that the equipment is currently being used to check security on campus.

Katakyie Kofi Agyenim-Boateng with the handle @agyenimpraise also noted that the department from which the students made the innovation is only limited to level 100 students.

According to him, the class is made up of students, most of whom were beneficiaries of the Free Senior High School policy that was implemented over the past four years.

