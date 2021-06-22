The federal government has said that it will henceforth ensure that schools are safe for students across Nigeria

Abuja - The federal government on Tuesday, June 22, promised affected families that it will do its utmost to rescue kidnapped students and staff members of the Federal Government College, Birnin-Yauri, Kebbi.

The assurance was given on Tuesday in Abuja by Sunday Echono, the permanent secretary, ministry of education, Punch reports.

Echono disclosed that the government has already put in place some mechanisms to ensure the safe release of the captives, Daily Nigerian added.

Stating that there is a crying need to keep the average school environment safe, he declared:

“Overall, steps are being taken to secure their release, we have several interest groups that come together.

“We have different security arrangements to ensure that each of our schools will step up security and set up a communication system where information can be shared very quickly.

“A rapid response mechanism has been put in place to ensure a rapid response in an emergency.”

How I escaped kidnap - Brave Kebbi student

Meanwhile, the identities of some of the victims were revealed by a female student. The girl who spoke with journalists in the state disclosed that the abductors whisked away some of her classmates and released others almost immediately.

Moreover, the student said she and her mother were able to escape being kidnapped by the armed criminals because they found a way to hide.

She noted that two of the students who got gunshot injuries have been rushed to a hospital.

Speaking further, the girl claimed that a total of six staff were kidnapped - one Kabantyok, Mallam Bash, Jekonia (alongside his wife), a security officer, and the vice-principal of student affairs.

