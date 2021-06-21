Ahmad Abdul, the Kano singer arrested by the DSS over a blasphemous song, has finally regained freedom

The executive secretary of Kano State Films and Video Censorship Board, Ismaila Na’abba Afakallah, confirmed his release

Afakallah said the singer was released as he showed remorse and promised not to release any blasphemous song again

Kano, Kano state - The Department of State Services (DSS) has released an Islamic singer, Ahmad Abdul, who was earlier arrested for releasing a song considered blasphemous, Daily Trust reported.

The newspaper stated that the development was confirmed on Monday, June 21, by the executive secretary of Kano State Films and Video Censorship Board, Ismaila Na’abba Afakallah.

Afakallah said he had received hundreds of petitions against the song from concerned citizens, Daily Independent also reported.

He explained that he reported the singer to the DSS which later arrested him at a hotel where he had been hiding for days from the mob.

Singer apologises, reunites with family

According to Afakallah, Abdul was released after showing remorse and apologising for the "offence".

He has also reunited with his family after spending days in custody.

Afakallah said:

“He has been released as he regretted and apologized over his offence, promising not repeat it again."

Why Abdul was not arraigned

Asked why the singer was not prosecuted, Afakallah said the board is not after arraigning people but is interested in seeing those caught repent.

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Abdul was arrested for releasing an uncensored song perceived as blasphemous and capable of creating chaos in the northwestern state.

